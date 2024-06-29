Soorya Singapore presents Shiva and Shakti Stories; Tales from the Bull and the Tiger

Soorya (Singapore)’s upcoming event, Tales from the Bull and the Tiger on July 6th is “A riveting production”. The word ‘riveting’ has been generously used in almost all the reviews to describe this mega dance production of Padmashri Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant with her group of 16 dancers (from India).

Stories about Shiva and Shakti as retold by their respective vahanas (vehicles) Nandi and Simhacalled as Tales from the Bull and the Tiger is a compelling classical dance production incorporating both Bharathanatyam and Kuchupudi Dance styles.

The production has been praised for its excellent choreography, artistic brilliance and visual aesthetics. It has been staged across India to critical acclaim and is now to be staged in Singapore.

Date & Time: 6th July 2024, Saturday, 7.00 pm

Venue: PGP Hall Auditorium (level 2), 397 Serangoon Road Singapore 218123

Online ticketing & details: www.sooryafest.org

Contact: 9389 0407

Tales from the Bull and the Tiger’, choreographed by Ananda, has musical soundscape by SathirajuVenumadhav, costume design by Ganesh Nallari, lights by Surya Rao, and digital design by GunjanAshtaputre.

It is performed by a vibrant group of 16 dancers, with the good dancer Mithun Shyam leading along with Ananda. The voice over is by Ananda’s husband Jayant Dwarakanath.

Ananda has done extensive research for this production.

The dance drama presents various episodes selected from various scriptural sources like Shiva Purana, Linga Purana, Lalita Sahsranamam, Tirupugazh, Shankaracharya’s Ardhanarishvarastotram and Soundarya Lahari, Tevaram, Nataraja Stotram of Patanjali, Shiva Tandavastotram, Nataraja Dasakam, Ganesha SwapnaGeetham, Kalidasa’s Kumarasambhava etc. Music is based on selection of Kritis from HarikesanallurMuthiah Bhagavathar, Muthu Tandavar, PapanasamSivam, Andavan Pichai, Swami Dayananda Saraswati, Madurai Muralidharan, RallabandiKavitha Prasad etc.

The performance tells stories such as the following: The divinity of Mother Parvati and Her Divine form as Shakti full of power and energy, adorned with divine ornaments and also weapons with which she annihilates the demons; that of the immeasurable form of Lord Shiva’s manifestation as AkashaLingam, in the contest and rivalry between Lord Vishnu and Brahma where each tries to be the first to fathom the end of the form of Lord Shiva from the top and bottom; the episode ending up being unsuccessful for both the great Gods and the humbling of Brahma; Revelation of the Supreme nature of Lord Mahadeva Shiva and many such stories, are all attractively presented on stage in the beautiful syntax of classical dance styles.

Dr Ananda, recipient of Padmashri and also SangeetNatak Akademi Puraskar is the artistic director and founder of Shankarananda Kalakshetra in the Telangana capital. She is an alumnus of Chennai’s Kalakshetra. Having served in Railways as an IRTS officer, her interest for integrating technology witharts led her to create Natyarambha a first-of-its-kind Bharatanatyam practice App.

Ananda has also done a digital product named KuttyKahani, a video-embedded e-book that brings Indic stories by and for children through art. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had hailed the unique venture in his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast.

A cancer survivor she gives motivational talks. She is also a much sought-after TED speaker with high ranking.

So Tales from the Bull and the Tiger is a riveting and spell binding production with special light effects which will keep the audience enthralled from start to finish.

At the foyer area of the hall there will be a beautiful artwork display by local visual artists

So it is an event not to be missed.