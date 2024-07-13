Kairalee Onam 2024: A Festive Extravaganza for the Whole Family

Singapore – The vibrant festival of Onam is set to return with a grand celebration as Kairalee Onam 2024 promises a day filled with joy, culture, and exciting competitions for all ages. Scheduled for Sunday, August 11, 2024, the event will take place at Canberra Park beside Block 365B, offering attendees a day they won’t soon forget.

The festival will feature a range of mesmerizing cultural performances and thrilling competitions, including the ever-popular vadam vali (tug of war). Highlights of the day will include fashion shows for both children and adults, thiruvathira (traditional dance) competitions, and a pookkala malsaram (flower arrangement competition). Additionally, there will be a special children’s coloring contest, ensuring that every family member has an opportunity to participate and enjoy the festivities.

One of the main attractions will be the traditional Onasadya, a grand feast that captures the true essence of Onam. Guests can look forward to indulging in a sumptuous spread of traditional Kerala dishes, making it a perfect occasion to experience the rich flavors of Kerala cuisine.

Grassroots Advisor of Sembawang GRC, Dr. Lim Wee Kiak, PBM, will be the Guest of Honour at the event, adding a distinguished presence to the festivities.

Running from 9 AM to 5 PM, Kairalee Onam 2024 provides ample time for attendees to immerse themselves in the festivities and create lasting memories. Tickets are priced at $20, offering great value for a full day of entertainment and cultural experiences.

Event organizers extend an invitation to all, encouraging them to join in the celebration of Onam and be part of this vibrant cultural extravaganza.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024

Sunday, August 11, 2024 Time: 9 AM to 5 PM

9 AM to 5 PM Location: Canberra Park beside Block 365B

Canberra Park beside Block 365B Ticket Price: $20

Guests are invited to be a part of this unforgettable celebration, experiencing the joy and spirit of Onam in Singapore.

For tickets and other information please contact: 97581153, 93229265, 97649629, 96482459