Meet ‘Bujji,’ Bhairava’s Trusted Companion

Fans of Prabhas around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of “Kalki 2898 AD.” The film’s creators have recently introduced Bujji, the special car used by Prabhas’ character Bhairava. Presented as Bhairava’s close ally, Bujji is a supercar that swiftly rescues him from various dangers. The video showcasing Bujji features stunning visuals of the car in action, with Keerthy Suresh providing the voice for this unique vehicle.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 27. Director Nag Ashwin has revealed that “Kalki 2898 AD” will draw its premise from the legendary Mahabharata era. The film stars some of Indian cinema’s biggest names, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, generating immense anticipation among movie lovers across India.

The science fiction fantasy also features prominent actors such as Junior NTR, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan in key roles. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, “Kalki 2898 AD” is reported to be a science fiction narrative inspired by mythology, offering a futuristic vision.

Santosh Narayanan is composing the music for “Kalki 2898 AD.” Following its spectacular debut at the San Diego Comic-Con last year, the film has garnered global attention and is awaited with high expectations by audiences everywhere.

Watch the introduction of Bujji here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nzf4KPv8R9M