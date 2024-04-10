Ajit Agarkar Praises MS Dhoni’s Instinctive Leadership in Cricket



Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar commended MS Dhoni as a prime example of instinctual leadership in a sport heavily influenced by data and insight. Dhoni’s intuitive decision-making has led him to secure five prestigious IPL titles. Even after relinquishing the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings, his mere presence on the field instills confidence in his team.

According to Agarkar, artificial intelligence cannot replace someone like Dhoni, whose captaincy instincts are unmatched and truly exceptional. Despite the wealth of available data, Agarkar highlighted the importance of having a captain on the ground to adapt to situations that may not go as planned. While acknowledging the IPL’s role in talent identification, Agarkar emphasized that players’ strong temperament is what distinguishes them in the game.

