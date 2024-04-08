Bengaluru Man Books Ola and Uber, Same Driver Arrives



Many of us tend to check both Ola and Uber when booking a cab to save time and money. When in a rush, we often choose the first arriving ride. Recently, a man was surprised to find the same driver for both rides after booking on both apps.

He shared this on social media, gaining attention and praise for the driver’s hustle. The screenshot shows the booking screens of Ola and Uber, with driver Ananda S arriving in his White Tyoto Etios for the customer.



The caption on the post shared on X reads, “I got the same ride on both Ola and Uber. How is this even possible?”