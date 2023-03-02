FOR GOD’S SAKE! : A comedy play about Gods and their karmic plans for humans.

Do you know what Heaven’s like? Or have you ever had a conversation with God? Or wished you could sit them (yes, all of them!) down for a quick chat over a devilish cocktail and yelled out “FOR GOD’S SAKE!”. Well, here’s a chance to see some Gods, on stage, going head to head with humankind – and it’s going to be everything you ever wished for!

10th, 11th and 12th March is when we peek behind the pearly gates, at Blackbox, Goodman Arts Centre. Hallelujah!

For this heavenly experience, you need to do something very materialistic.

Book tickets. Right here: https://www.playacting.net/ticketbookings