Gopinath Muthukad and Children of Different Art Centre performing online on 12th Feb to raise fund for Universal Magic Centre

The Academy of Magical Sciences, an initiative of renowned magician Shri Gopinath Muthukad , with the support of Govt. of Kerala, implemented Mpower centre and Different Art Centre(DAC) with the aim to support the differently abled children and bring them to the mainstream of the society. More than 100 differently abled children are employed here and have changed not only their own life but the life of the entire family thus changing the community’s attitude towards these kinds of children.

Inspired by the changes observed in these children, the Academy envisaging the next phase, the Universal Magic Centre (UMC) and to be launched in 2021. This initiative, first of its kind in the world that heightens employability and suitable work placement for differently abled persons, aims at enhancing them through tailored skill and capacity development trainings.

Unfortunately, in the dire economic situation, the ability of Magic Academy to get enough funding to materialize the centre is imperilled. With an aim to raise funds towards the realization of this project, and for getting the sponsorship for these children at Different Art Centre, an online magic performance is organised on 12th February 2021, at 8:00 pm. (zoom link will be shared later)

Please join and contribute towards this noble cause…

Visit www.differentartcentre.com to know more on DAC