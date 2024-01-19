GET READY FOR NAMASTE BHARAT 2024: EXPERIENCE INDIA @ SINGAPORE EXPO

Get ready for a feast of colors, flavors, and traditions as Namaste Bharat 2024, an annual celebration of Indian culture, sets the stage for a four-day spectacle at Singapore Expo Hall 5B from January 25th to January 28th, 2024. This cultural extravaganza, aligning with the Republic Day of India, promises to be an immersive experience from 10 am to 10 pm daily, offering a vibrant tapestry of India for the Indian diaspora in Singapore.

Diverse Showcase of India’s Cultural Tapestry

Namaste Bharat 2024 will unfold a vibrant panorama of India’s cultural richness, spanning contemporary arts, traditions, cuisine, couture, organic and handcrafted goods, and innovative products. The event aims to unite diverse stakeholders through a fusion of performing and visual arts, including classical and folk performances, yoga and Bollywood dance workshops, fashion displays, and showcases in arts, crafts, and gastronomy.

As the first Expo post-COVID, Namaste Bharat 2024 anticipates welcoming over 50,000 visitors from Singapore. Purnima Kamath, Founder and CEO of De Ideaz Pte Ltd, emphasized the event’s pivotal role as a platform for exhibitors to connect with business partners and consumers, fostering a sustainable livelihood for MSMEs, cottage industries, artisans, and rural-urban women entrepreneurs through the promotion of “Made in India” products.

Highlights of Namaste Bharat 2024:

Inauguration by His Excellency Dr. Shilpak Ambule: The High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore will grace the event as the Guest of Honour during the inauguration ceremony.

Iconic Ambassador – Kusboo Sundar: Renowned personality, Indian politician, and actress Kusboo Sundar will add glamour and prestige as the Ambassador of Namaste Bharat.

Special Guest – Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis: The banker, singer, and social activist will grace the event.

Indian Food Festival: Delight your taste buds with the rich and diverse flavors of Indian cuisine at the 4-day food festival, featuring authentic street food and culinary delights. Vegan options will be available, and visitors can showcase their chaat-making skills to Celebrity Chef Sarab Kapoor.

POTHYS, A Brand Name: Explore the largest collection of silk sarees in Tamil Nadu from the renowned textile brand, Pothys.

National Award Designers and Fashion Shows: Witness the grandeur of fashion with National Award Winner Mr. Amin Farishta and The Style Story Fashion Pavilion showcasing Indian Khaadi and Bridal couture.

SUTA: Experience the fusion of India’s centuries-old weaving traditions with contemporary style, courtesy of Suta.

Health & Yoga Workshops: Vyasa Yoga offers therapy sessions for various health concerns, along with easy day-to-day lifestyle breathing and meditation techniques.

Book Launch: Sumant Batra, an insolvency lawyer of global eminence, will launch the book “Anarkali.”

Cultural Performances: Celebrate Republic Day with Songs of Swadesh and unwind with Shaam-e-Jazz, a Bollywood musical extravaganza. A curated DJ Nite with Punjabi Dhol players is also on the agenda.

Literary and Cultural Enrichment: Immerse yourself in the Singapore Hindi Writers Festival and Kavita ke Ras, curated poetry and book readings by the Global Hindi Foundation.

Competitions: Engage in various arts, dance, and talent competitions to foster community bonding and togetherness. About De Ideaz Pte Ltd: “De Ideaz” is a Singapore-based Integrated Marketing & Communications company specializing in event management since 20