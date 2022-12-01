Money Heist’s Rio starring movie to draw crowd at IFFK

Popular Spanish film director Alberto Rodríguez is all set with his new movie ‘Prison 77’, a Spanish prison drama thriller. The movie casts Miguel Herrán who played the well-known character of Rio in Money Heist.

The movie has gained great success in box office and it will be India’s first premiering in the upcoming International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) under the category of World Cinema.

The story plot is about the prison fight took place in Spain during its transition period to democracy.

Manuel, a young accountant convicted to an excessive 20-year sentence becomes the leader of a movement that is into uniting all prisoners for freedom fight. Repercussions of the same led to the change of prison laws and a change in the attitude of the society. The movie highlights the socio-political scenario prevailed in erstwhile Spain emphasizing the gross injustice meted out to the prisoners.