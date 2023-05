കണ്ണൂരിലെ വീട്ടിലെത്തി പ്രിയ അധ്യാപികയെ കണ്ട് ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതി; കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച 56 കൊല്ലത്തിനുശേഷം

तीन लोक नौ खंड में, गुरु से बड़ा न कोय!



The guidance and compassion of a Guru is a compass that steers the trajectory of one's life.



Immensely grateful to have met my teacher, Ms Ratna Nair, from my days at Sainik School, Chittorgarh at her residence in Kerala today.



