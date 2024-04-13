Albinder Dhindsa of Blinkit Announces Exciting Addition to Delivery Services



Blinkit, known for its swift delivery services, has expanded its offerings to include Lenskart products, as announced by CEO Albinder Dhindsa in collaboration with Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal. The news has sparked excitement on social media, with memes, jokes, and appreciative posts flooding timelines.

Dhindsa’s tweet about the new partnership and the promise of delivering Lenskart products within 10 minutes has garnered significant attention, prompting discussions among netizens. The post, accompanied by a photo of Dhindsa and Bansal, has already garnered over 71,000 views and nearly 1,100 likes within hours of being shared.

Customers can now expect rapid delivery of Lenskart sunglasses and the Hustlr range, including computer glasses, through Blinkit’s instant delivery service. Dhindsa expressed curiosity about how the Hustlr brand would evolve over time, generating further interest and engagement among followers.



