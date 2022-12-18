Having commanded both, Di María made Argentina’s starting XI

Doha: Argentina’s starting eleven to face France in the World Cup final has been announced. Angel Di Maria made Argentina’s starting XI as fans expected. Unlike the match against Croatia, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will deploy the team today in a 4-4-2 formation with more emphasis on defence.

Molina, Romeo, Otamendi and Acuna line up in front of the goal post guarded by Emiliano Martinez, while Di Maria, De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and McAllister line up in midfield.

Julian Alvarez is joined by Lionel Messi in the forward line. In the last match, Argentina could not dominate the midfield against Croatia at the beginning. After the first goal, Argentina dominated the match. Likewise, the challenge ahead of Argentina is to score the first goal today.

Fans are worried that Argentina can stop Mbappe’s fast run, but Nahuel Molina has been entrusted with the task of stopping it. On the other hand, it is also interesting to note that France has assigned the task of not getting the ball to Messi’s feet to Chaumany.

Argentina starting eleven: (4-4-2): Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; Di María, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez.