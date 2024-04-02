BCCI Reschedules Two IPL 2024 Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday the rescheduling of two matches in the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The fixture originally set between Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) and Rajasthan Royals(RR), slated for April 17 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, has been moved up a day to April 16.

Similarly, the match between Gujarat Titans(GT) and Delhi Capitals(DC), initially scheduled for April 16 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, has been shifted to April 17. While BCCI did not provide specific reasons for the change, reports suggest it’s in consideration of the Ram Navami festival. Apparently, Kolkata Police cited logistical challenges in providing adequate security coverage for KKR’s third home game of the 17th IPL season, coming just three days after they host the Lucknow Super Giants.