Jaishankar Optimistic About India’s Permanent UN Security Council Membership



During an address to intellectuals in Rajkot, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed optimism regarding India’s potential permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), terming it “inevitable.” Jaishankar emphasized the necessity of intensified efforts to achieve this significant position within the global peacekeeping body. Presently, the five permanent members of the Security Council are Russia, China, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Jaishankar noted a growing international momentum supporting India’s bid for permanent membership, highlighting the evolving global landscape with approximately 193 countries in existence today.

He remarked on the current state where the five existing permanent members retain control, asserting the peculiar scenario where consent must be sought from them for any alteration. While acknowledging some nations’ agreement and others’ honest positions, Jaishankar also referenced undisclosed actions taken by certain parties. The minister discussed collaborative proposals involving India, Japan, Germany, and Egypt submitted to the UN, signaling progress in this endeavor.

He underscored the importance of exerting pressure, citing recent impasses such as the Ukraine conflict and Gaza situation. Jaishankar connected the perceived weakening of the UN to increased opportunities for India’s bid for permanent membership, stating, “There is a feeling in the world that the UN has weakened.”

