Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has assured that information regarding electoral bonds will be revealed punctually





New Delhi: On Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the Election Commission has received electoral bond data from the State Bank of India and affirmed that it will be disclosed promptly. The Supreme Court, on Monday, instructed the Election Commission to display details on the purchase of electoral bonds by Friday, with a deadline set for 5pm.



The State Bank of India complied with the Supreme Court’s directive and provided all details to the Election Commission on Tuesday evening, following the court’s rejection of its plea for an extension of time until June 30 to share the details of the electoral bonds.