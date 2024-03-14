The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has refuted claims of arresting a suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru



New Delhi: Following reports from multiple sources claiming that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested the key suspect in the Bengaluru Cafe blast case, the agency issued a press release refuting the allegations.



At least nine people sustained injuries in an IED blast at the renowned Whitefield eatery, Rameshwaram Cafe, on March 1st. Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assumed control of the case following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).



Over the past few days, the agency has released several visuals showing the suspect traveling in various buses.