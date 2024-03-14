The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has refuted claims of arresting a suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru

By
News Desk
-
0


New Delhi: Following reports from multiple sources claiming that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested the key suspect in the Bengaluru Cafe blast case, the agency issued a press release refuting the allegations.


At least nine people sustained injuries in an IED blast at the renowned Whitefield eatery, Rameshwaram Cafe, on March 1st. Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assumed control of the case following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).


Over the past few days, the agency has released several visuals showing the suspect traveling in various buses.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Singapore has officially endorsed the communique on tackling scams at the inaugural Global Fraud Summit

An amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court has stated that movie reviews are not permitted within 48 hours of a film’s release.

മഞ്ഞുമ്മല്‍ ബോയ്​സ് കണ്ട ആവേശത്തില്‍ ഗുണ കേവിലേക്കിറങ്ങി; മൂന്ന് യുവാക്കള്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has assured that information regarding electoral bonds will be revealed punctually

പേ ടിഎം ഫാസ്റ്റ് ടാഗ് ഉപഭോക്താൾക്ക് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി ദേശീയപാതാ അതോറിറ്റി; വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയ്ക്കകം മറ്റൊരു ബാങ്കിൻ്റെ ഫാസ്റ്റ് ടാഗിലേക്ക് മാറണമെന്ന് നിർദേശം

SBI Provides Full Electoral Bond Information to the Election Commission of India

ടി.എൻ പ്രതാപൻ കെപിസിസി വർക്കിങ് പ്രസിഡൻ്റ്

സംവിധായകനും നടി കാവേരിയുടെ മുൻ ഭർത്താവുമായ സൂര്യ കിരൺ അന്തരിച്ചു

ഓസ്‌കറില്‍ തിളങ്ങി ഓപ്പണ്‍ഹൈമര്‍; കിലിയന്‍ മര്‍ഫി നടന്‍, എമ്മ സ്റ്റോണ്‍ നടി, ക്രിസ്റ്റഫര്‍ നോളന്‍ മികച്ച സംവിധായകന്‍