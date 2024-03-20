Congress Urges Change in Kerala LS Poll Date



The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reconsider the scheduling of polling in the southern state. The current date coincides with Friday, a significant day of the week in Islam.

In a joint letter to the poll panel, KPCC acting president M M Hassan and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan have requested the possibility of shifting the voting day from April 26 due to potential challenges faced by Muslim voters.

According to the report, the letter highlighted that conducting elections on Friday or Sunday could cause considerable inconvenience for both voters and poll officers, as well as booth agents.

Previously, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had indicated its intention to approach the poll panel to request a change in the polling dates in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu, which votes in the first phase on April 19, also falls on a Friday.

Last week, the Election Commission of India unveiled the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, spanning seven phases. Polling is set to commence on April 19 and will continue through the peak summer month of June. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

