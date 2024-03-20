Haryana’s Nayab Singh Saini-Led Government Conducts First Cabinet Expansion



In Haryana, under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, the government conducted its initial cabinet expansion on Tuesday, appointing eight MLAs as Ministers of State (independent in charge).

At the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya officiated the oath-taking ceremony for the new ministers. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the swearing-in ceremony as well.

Last week, Saini, who serves as a Lok Sabha MP representing Kurukshetra, was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar. In addition to Saini, five other ministers were sworn in as members of the new council of ministers. They include BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal, Banwari Lal, and independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala.

Earlier in the day, Saini expressed confidence that the people of Haryana would ensure the BJP retains all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

According to the Election Commission, the polling for Haryana’s 10 Lok Sabha seats is slated to take place in the sixth phase on May 25. Additionally, a bypoll for the Karnal assembly seat is also scheduled to be held on the same day. The seat became vacant following the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar.

