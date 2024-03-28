Delhi HC Denies Interim Relief for Arvind Kejriwal; Next Hearing on April 3.



Delhi High Court Denies Interim Relief to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; Matter Adjourned Until April 3. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma’s bench issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate regarding Kejriwal’s plea, seeking his immediate release and declaring his arrest and remand as illegal, instructing the agency to respond by April 2.

The high court dismissed senior advocate AM Singhvi’s argument on behalf of Kejriwal, stating that the ED’s response was necessary. The court emphasized its obligation to hear both sides impartially, adhering to the principles of natural justice, and deemed the ED’s reply crucial for the case’s decision.

The court emphasized the need for the ED to file a reply to ensure fair representation and uphold the principle of natural justice, audi alteram partem, which applies to both parties.

Thailand’s Parliament Approves Bill for Same-Sex Marriage, a First in Southeast Asia.

LGBTQ rights advocates celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday as the parliament overwhelmingly approved a bill on same-sex marriage. This paves the way for Thailand to be the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize marriage equality.

Despite Thailand’s reputation for being welcoming to the international LGBTQ community, Thai activists have faced decades of challenges combating conservative attitudes and values.

The bill passed overwhelmingly with a vote of 399 to 10 in the lower house. However, it still needs approval from the Senate and endorsement from the king to become law.

Inside the chamber, a small eruption of cheers and applause followed the final vote, with one representative waving a rainbow flag.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his pride, stating, “I am proud of our pride,” after the bill was approved.

In Asia, only Taiwan and Nepal currently recognize same-sex marriage. Last year, India’s supreme court passed the decision to parliament, while Hong Kong’s highest court came close but did not fully grant marriage rights.

