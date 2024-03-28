AAP’s Only Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Punjab MLA Join BJP Following Kejriwal’s Arrest

AAP’s sole Lok Sabha MP, Sushil Kumar Rinku, from Punjab’s Jalandhar, and AAP MLA Sheetan Angural, dealt a major blow to the party by joining the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

This setback for the party comes at a time when AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate due to the excise policy case in the national capital.

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar and MLA Sheetan Angural from Jalandhar West joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde. Rinku criticized the AAP government in Punjab for not supporting his development projects and stated that he is joining the BJP for Punjab’s improvement.

The departure of AAP’s only Lok Sabha MP is likely to be a significant setback for the AAP government in Punjab, especially as the party’s standing remains uncertain following Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.