ED Queries Kejriwal’s Aide and Issues Summons to AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is actively investigating the Delhi excise policy case, with recent developments including the questioning of Bibhav Kumar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant (PA). Kejriwal has been referred to as the “kingpin” of the alleged scam and was arrested on March 21. ED has also summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak, who is expected to appear on Monday. This summons follows claims by Delhi minister Atishi that four other party leaders, including herself, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha (currently in the UK for eye treatment), will also face scrutiny in connection with the alleged scam. These claims came after Kejriwal reportedly implicated Atishi and Bharadwaj during court proceedings following his arrest. Kejriwal remains in judicial custody until April 15.



