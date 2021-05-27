SINGAPORE, MAY 27, 2021: Friends: The Reunion special will debut same time as the U.S. on Thursday, May 27 at 3.01pm exclusively on HBO GO, with a same-day broadcast on HBO at 9pm. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

For the first time in 17 years, the cast of Friends reunites for a special celebration of the smash-hit comedy series. Taped on the original soundstage, Friends: The Reunion finds the cast joined by moderator James Corden and a star-studded roster of special guests as they relive the show’s fan-favourite and unforgettable moments. This once-in-a-lifetime special event honours the iconic series, which continues to permeate the zeitgeist today, with a hilarious and heartfelt night full of laughter and tears.

Friends: The Reunion, an HBO Max Original, will feature a variety of special guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.