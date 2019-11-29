IFFK 2019 to Host the Foremost Among World Cinema

Thiruvananthapuram: Films from across the globe have always been handpicked for the audience who arrive with great hope to attend the International Film festival of Kerala (IFFK). This time around too, it isn’t different. Films from 10 contemporary world film pioneers along with other films have been chosen to mesmerize the viewers. World cinema has an unofficial implication that they are films with artistic value, as opposed to Hollywood commercial ventures. They come with an artistic prestige and intelligence.



The catalogue for this year includes Bong Joon- ho’s ‘Parasite’ (winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film festival 2019), ‘Happy End’ by Michael Haneke( Palme d’Or 2017), and ’The Halt’ from Lav Diaz (director’s fortnight section-2019 Cannes Film Festival).

Another major attraction will be ‘Commitment’ by Semih Kaplanoğlu, which was selected as the Turkish entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. ‘Pain and Glory’ by Pedro Almodavar (nominated for best film at the Sydney Film Festival 2019), ‘Marghe and Her Mother’ by veteran Iranian director Mohasen Makhmalbaf (nominated for best film at Bosphorus Film Festival 2019),`The Golden Glove’ by Faith Akin (competed for the Golden Bear at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival), Elia Suleiman’s `It Must Be Heaven’ (competed for Palme d’Or n at Cannes Film festival 2019), Ken Loach’s ‘Sorry We Missed You’ ( audience award for best European film -San Sebastián International Film Festival 2019 ) and ‘Adults in the Room’ by Costa-Gavras ( play out of competition at the 76th Venice International Film Festival ) are sure to present a feast to the audience .

There will be 92 films in the category of world cinema at IFFK 2019, which kicks off on December 6.

