K Kavitha Remanded in CBI Custody Until April 15 in Delhi’s Excise Policy Case



K Kavitha, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), was remanded in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody until April 15 by a Delhi court on Friday. This decision comes in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy case. Kavitha was arrested by the CBI on Thursday from Tihar jail, where she was previously held in judicial custody for a parallel money laundering case. During the court proceedings, the CBI sought a five-day custody remand for Kavitha, asserting that she played a significant role as one of the key conspirators. The agency had previously obtained permission from special judge Kaveri Baweja on April 5 and conducted questioning at Tihar Jail on April 6 while Kavitha was in judicial custody.

Legal representatives Vikram Chaudhary, Nitesh Rana, and Deepak Nagar opposed the CBI’s application, arguing that the evidence cited by the agency was outdated and lacked a direct connection to the necessity of her arrest. They highlighted alleged violations of legal procedures and principles of natural justice, emphasizing that section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) had not been adhered to by the CBI. Additionally, Kavitha’s lawyers pointed out the timing of her arrest, noting her status as a sitting Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Telangana and her involvement in national politics, particularly with Lok Sabha elections in Telangana approaching. Despite these arguments, the court ultimately granted the CBI custody for three days, scheduling Kavitha’s next appearance on April 15 at 10 am.

