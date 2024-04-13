MC Mary Kom resigns from her role as the chef-de-mission for India’s Paris Olympics delegation



On Friday, six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom announced her decision to step down from her position as India’s chef-de-mission for the upcoming Olympics in Paris, citing that she felt “left with no choice.

” PT Usha, the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), confirmed that Mary Kom had submitted a request to be relieved of her duties. In a letter addressed to Usha, Mary Kom expressed her regret, stating that while she considered it an honour to serve her country, personal reasons compelled her to resign from the prestigious responsibility.

Mary Kom’s appointment as chef-de-mission was initially announced by the IOA on March 21. The renowned boxer, who had previously won a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012, was expected to oversee India’s logistical arrangements for the Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11. Following receipt of Mary Kom’s letter, Usha had a discussion with her regarding the decision.

