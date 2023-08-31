Newlywed dies by suicide over suspicion husband had affair

Thiruvananthapuram: A newlywed was found hanging at her husband’s house in Aruvikkara near the state capital on Sunday. Reshma (23) from Attingal was the wife of Akshay Raj. As per reports, Reshma’s suspicion that Akshay had a relationship outside of their marriage led her to take the extreme step.

She believed the woman Akshay was talking to on the phone was his lover. She died by suicide out of depression, according to a police official. As per reports, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the bedroom. The incident happened around 3 am on Sunday.

Akshay was not home at the time of the incident. It was Akshay’s family that found the body in the morning, following which, they informed the police immediately. The couple got married on June 12. Inquest proceedings were completed and the body was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Police haven’t received a complaint from Reshma’s relatives so far.