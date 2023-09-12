Nipah virus confirmed in 2 samples from Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Centre on Tuesday confirmed the presence of Nipah virus in the two people who died of fever in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the Nipah virus outbreak after the results of samples from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune were released.

He said a central team would reach the state soon. The Union Health Minister also said the results of the four suspected samples are awaited.

However, talking to the reporters here, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that she has not received any official confirmation regarding it.

The Kerala government on Tuesday set up a control room at the Kozhikode government guest house and advised people to use masks as a precautionary measure. The public can call the following numbers to access the control room: 0495-2383100, 0495-2383101, 0495-2384100, 0495-2384101, and 0495-2386100.