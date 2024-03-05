Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn in as Pakistan’s Prime Minister for the second time





Shehbaz Sharif,72, takes oath as Pakistan’s Prime Minister for the second time in the face of daunting economic and security challenges. President Arif Alvi conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Shehbaz at the Aiwan-i-Sadr, the presidential residence. The oath-taking ceremony follows shortly after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party reached an agreement on a power-sharing deal to establish a coalition government.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and other PML-N workers attended the ceremony. PPP leader and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also graced the occasion.

On Sunday, Shehbaz secured a significant majority in the recently-elected Parliament amid opposition slogans.