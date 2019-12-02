Shilpa Krishnan Shukla’s Kathaah@8 to be screened at 24th edition of IFFK

Kathaah@8, An Octadic Expression

Kathaah@8′ by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla, which features 8 different Indian languages will be screened at the 24th edition of IFFK that begins on December 6. It will be showcased as part of the World Cinema category, along with 92 other films.

The film narrates eight different stories happening at 8PM in eight different places. It is the first of its kind feature to be written, produced and directed by a single film maker. Also special as it uses 8 different languages for its narration- Assamese ,Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil.

The Singapore-based film maker who is originally from Kerala shot this film over nine nights with 18 debut actors she recruited via an open casting call on Facebook. The film had its world premiere at the 2019 Singapore South Asian International Film Festival, where it received the coveted Jury Award.