Star Entry : Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena



Bollywood star Govinda joined Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena on Thursday, injecting glamour into the upcoming Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. He is expected to contest from Mumbai North West, marking his return to politics after a break. Govinda previously contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North on a Congress ticket, defeating BJP’s Ram Naik, but later resigned from the party and withdrew from politics.

Rumors of Govinda’s potential return to politics surfaced following his meeting with Eknath Shinde last week. On Thursday morning, Sena leader Krishna Hedge visited the actor at his Juhu residence, further fueling speculation.

“I am joining Shiv Sena, and it is a blessing from God. I thought I would not re-enter politics,” stated Govinda as he was formally welcomed into the party by Eknath Shinde.

