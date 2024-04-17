SIFAS Festival of Arts 2024: A Celebration of Musical Diversity and Artistry

Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) is set to dazzle audiences once again with its annual festival, promising a mesmerizing blend of classical music, dance, and drama. This year’s lineup boasts a stellar array of performances, featuring some of the most renowned artists in the world of Indian classical arts.

21st April – RaGa Sisters Live in Concert:

Kicking off the festivities on April 21st, the illustrious RaGa sisters, Ranjani and Gayatri, will grace the stage with their enchanting melodies. Regarded as the rock stars of Carnatic music, the duo promises to take the audience on a vibrant musical journey with their unique style and unparalleled talent.

27th April – Rukmini and Krishna: A Dance Drama Extravaganza:

On April 27th, prepare to be transported to the mystical realm of ancient love as Kalakshetra and SIFAS present a spectacular dance drama depicting the timeless tale of Rukmini and Krishna. Through intricate choreography and soul-stirring music, this colorful production promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

28th April – Hindustani-Carnatic Confluence:

For aficionados of Hindustani music, April 28th brings a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness a unique confluence of melodies. Renowned maestros Jayateerth Mevundi and Abhishek Raghuram will come together to bridge the rich traditions of Hindustani and Carnatic music, creating an unforgettable musical experience.

These three highlight programs, set to take place at the iconic Esplanade, are integral parts of the SIFAS Festival of Arts 2024. To make this cultural extravaganza more accessible, SIFAS offers a 20% discount to its members. Simply use the promo code SIFASMember when booking tickets online, or reach out directly for discounted bookings.

Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Indian classical arts. Join SIFAS in celebrating diversity, creativity, and the timeless beauty of music and dance.

