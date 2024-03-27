Singapore Maritime Authority to Assist US Coast Guard in Baltimore Bridge Collapse Investigations



Singapore – On Tuesday (Mar 26), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore announced it would probe the collision involving a Singapore-registered vessel with a significant bridge in the United States.

At approximately 1:30 am (1:30 pm Singapore time), the container ship Dali collided with the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, resulting in the collapse of the bridge.

According to the Baltimore Fire Department, as many as 20 individuals and several vehicles may have plunged into the water.

At the time of the accident, the ship was chartered by the Danish shipping company Maersk. Singapore, as the flag state of the Dali, is responsible for conducting an inquiry into the Baltimore accident. According to Article 94 of the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea, the flag state is also obligated to ensure the ship’s safety, including its construction, equipment, and seaworthiness.

The responsibility for cargo losses or environmental damage will likely rest with the owners of the Dali and, depending on the evidence, may be covered by the ship’s insurance.

