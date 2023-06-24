Singapore: Skanda Rasam by Mohanapriyan Thavarajah at IPAC 2023 n 24 Jun on 24 Jun 2023, Sat, 8PM.

Mentored by IPAC Residency faculty Priyadarsini Govind, Mohanapriyan Thavarajah presents a thematic bharatanatyam performance, “Skanda Rasam,” featuring compositions about the divine Murugan. This multi-faceted showcase features five segments: an alarippu based on the dance of the peacock, a varnam based on the epic stories of Murugan, the work Skanda Rasam, which explores the six rasas through the six faces of Murugan, completed with a virutham and followed by Lalgudi G Jayaraman’s thillana composition. Music composition by Dr Rajkunar Bharathi and recording performed by G Shrikanth (vocals), Sheejith Krishna (nattuvangam), Embar Kannan (violin) and Sruti Sagar (flute), sound design and recording by Sai Sharavanam.

Tickets at : https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/skanda0623

Watch exclusive interview with Mohanapriyan Thavarajah here: