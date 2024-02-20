Apsaras Arts Unveils Dual Launch: “AHAM” Coffee Table Book and “AVAI” Indian Classical Arts OTT Platform

Singapore, February 20, 2024 — Apsaras Arts, a renowned institution in the realm of Indian performing arts, is set to mark a significant milestone with the launch of two groundbreaking initiatives – a coffee table book titled “AHAM – from the Creative Mind to Stage” and a digital platform named “AVAI” dedicated to Indian classical arts.

The coffee table book, authored by Aravinth Kumarasamy, the Artistic Director of Apsaras Arts, delves into the intricate creative processes behind ten of the company’s most triumphant and avant-garde original productions. These productions, having traversed international stages on numerous occasions, have left an indelible mark on the global arts landscape. “AHAM” offers readers an exclusive peek into the genesis of these works, encompassing research, conceptualization, creative collaborations, and critical acclaim. Moreover, adorned with captivating photographic imagery, the book aims to serve as an invaluable resource for arts producers, educators, academics, and students alike. Forewords by esteemed figures from the National Heritage Board, National Arts Council, and Esplanade Theatres on the Bay underscore the significance of this publication, which is generously supported by the National Heritage Board and Lee Foundation.

In tandem with the book launch, Apsaras Arts is set to introduce “AVAI” – an Indian Classical Arts Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, aimed at revolutionizing the promotion and dissemination of Indian performing arts. This visionary endeavor, spearheaded by Apsaras Arts under a Sector Transformation project awarded by the National Arts Council earlier this year, seeks to showcase the rich tapestry of Singaporean Indian performing arts to a global audience. By amalgamating local talent with internationally acclaimed artists, “AVAI” endeavors to be a trailblazer in its domain, providing curated original content accessible to arts aficionados worldwide.

The convergence of these two momentous launches will be celebrated in an exclusive industry event organized by Apsaras Dance Company. Scheduled for Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 5 PM to 6 PM at the Avai @Apsaras Dance Company venue, located at Block D, #01-24 Goodman Arts Centre, Singapore 439053, the event will witness the participation of leading figures from Singapore’s arts fraternity and Indian arts organizations. It promises to be an evening of revelry, innovation, and the celebration of artistry, marking a new chapter in the annals of Indian performing arts.

About Apsaras Arts:

Apsaras Arts, established in 1977, is a pioneering institution dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and propagation of Indian performing arts. With a rich legacy spanning over four decades, Apsaras Arts has played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of Singapore and beyond.