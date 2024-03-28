“Teen Spends Nearly ₹5 Crore on Plastic Surgery in China!”



An 18-year-old woman from China has stunned many with revelations that she underwent more than 100 plastic surgery procedures to alter her appearance. According to reports, she began these surgeries at the age of 13 and even left school to make time for the treatments.

Zhou Chuna, the woman from Zhejiang province in eastern China, underwent the surgeries to resemble her favorite Chinese actress, Esther Yu. All the procedures, aimed at making her “as pretty as Esther Yu,” were funded by her parents.

From a young age, Zhou Chuna felt “anxious and depressed” about her appearance, especially with comments from “relatives and family friends” comparing her to her “attractive mother.” While studying at an international school in Shanghai, she perceived her classmates as “prettier and more confident.” Motivated to enhance her appearance, she opted for numerous plastic surgeries.

Doctors have advised, No more plastic surgery should be performed on Zhou, as further procedures could ruin her face and lead to significant side effects. These include muscle twitching, facial nerve failure, and potential brain damage from excessive anesthesia.

Zhou’s story quickly spread on Chinese social media. While many were astonished by the number of surgeries she had undergone, some commented that she needed to learn to “love herself.”

This story highlights not just an individual’s experience but also the pervasive influence of the beauty industry and its unrealistic standards. Beauty standards can be more harmful than perceived, leading people to believe they must conform to specific ideals to be considered beautiful. Despite increasing awareness about these unrealistic standards, many are still influenced by this singular definition of beauty. People often spend significant amounts of money on beauty products hoping for immediate results. Social media amplifies this issue as influencers and celebrities promote these products to their followers, leading many to trust and purchase them. Beyond promoting unrealistic beauty standards, many of these products can be harmful, potentially causing serious health issues like kidney failure and cancer.

