The climate voucher scheme has been extended to encompass all HDB households, granting each household S$300 to invest in more energy-efficient appliances

SINGAPORE: Starting April 15, every Housing and Development Board (HDB) household will be provided with vouchers valued at S$300 to help alleviate expenses when purchasing environmentally-friendly appliances.

In the past, the Climate Friendly Households Programme exclusively allocated vouchers to individuals residing in one- to three-room flats.

Dr. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, announced the program’s expansion in Parliament on Monday (March 4) during the presentation of her ministry’s budget. The significant increase will now encompass all 1.1 million HDB households.

Dr. Khor emphasized that the S$300 vouchers now offer a broader selection of eligible products. Previously limited to three types, households can now use the vouchers to purchase 10 varieties of energy- and water-efficient appliances, including washing machines and direct-current fans. These vouchers will remain valid until December 31, 2027.

To enhance convenience for households utilizing Climate Vouchers, Dr. Khor mentioned that more retailers are joining the program, bringing the total number of participating retailers to 14, with approximately 300 stores located across the island. She expressed the hope that these improvements will encourage more households to opt for resource-efficient choices either initially or when replacing appliances and fittings.