In India, marriage holds a sacred place in the cultural fabric, often turning weddings into extravagant and costly affairs . These celebrations typically encompass intricate rituals, opulent venues, stunning decorations, and eye-catching attire. Families go to great lengths to guarantee that every facet of the wedding mirrors affluence and social standing. Families often spend years accumulating funds to orchestrate lavish Indian weddings for their children. However, when examining the most exorbitant weddings, the savings of most families seem inconsequential. Contrary to the belief that these grand celebrations are exclusive to Bollywood, a closer look reveals a glimpse into the most lavish Indian weddings that have not only set new standards but also reshaped the wedding industry significantly.

Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal’s Multi-Million Dollar – Most Expensive Indian Wedding

The wedding cost around 400 Crores INR. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in a lavish, multi-city celebration that cost over 7 billion rupees and lasted nearly a week. The celebrations took place across Udaipur, Lake Como in Italy, and Mumbai. The Ambanis constructed an enormous mandap on a secluded island in Lake Pichola for the primary event of the wedding in Udaipur. The bride’s wedding saree alone was valued at more than 2 million rupees. They also featured real elephants adorned in vibrant attire.

The controversial wedding of Gali Janardhana Reddy’s daughter, which incurred a cost of 5 billion rupees.

Despite the nationwide cash-flow crisis at the time, Reddy hosted a wedding that garnered attention for its extravagant and grand nature. The five-day festivities took place at the Banglore Palace and saw the attendance of 50,000 guests, including various Bollywood celebrities and politicians. Reddy’s daughter was wed to Rajeev Reddy, the son of Hyderabad business magnate Vikram Dev Reddy.

The six-day, multi-city Parisian wedding of Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia.

Vanisha Mittal, the daughter of steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, and Amit Bhatia celebrated one of the most extravagant Indian weddings in 2004. The six-day spectacle took place across renowned landmarks in Paris and incurred an astonishing cost of $60 million, resembling a fairy tale affair. The Mittal wedding showcased that for India’s ultra-wealthy, there are no bounds when it comes to commemorating life’s grandest moments with opulence.

Subrata Roy hosted a double wedding for his sons, which was attended by 11,000 guests.

Sushanto tied the knot with Richa Ahuja on February 10, 2004, while Seemanto married Chandini Toor just four days later, on Valentine’s Day. Roy’s dual wedding established the standard for subsequent high-society Indian weddings. Where influential figures from Bollywood and business pave the way, others aim to emulate. For a brief period, the Sahara Stadium underwent a magical transformation into a real-life fairy tale, commemorating the most extravagant Indian weddings, characterized by enduring love and boundless opulence. The cost of the wedding was around 554 crores.

The three-day destination wedding of Shristi Mittal and Gulraj Behl in Barcelona.

The extravagant destination wedding of Shristi Mittal, the daughter of steel magnate Pramod Mittal, to investment banker Gulraj Behl in 2013 set a new standard for luxury. The three-day celebration in Barcelona, Spain, boasted 500 guests and incurred a staggering cost of over 5 billion rupees.

Adel Sajan And Sana Khan

Danube Homes’ CEO, Adel Sajan, and his spouse, Ms. Sana Khan, chose to have their wedding ceremony on the Concordia-class cruise ship Costa Fascinosa, cruising from Barcelona, Spain, to Marseilles and Cannes, France, and concluding in Savona, Italy. The wedding celebrations were reported to have cost over 100 crore rupees.

The wedding of Sonam Vaswani and Navin Fabiani stands out as one of the most costly Indian weddings.

In a sophisticated ceremony at a historic estate in Vienna, Austria, Sonam Vaswani, the daughter of Sunil Vaswani, founder of Stallion Group and a notable businessman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), exchanged vows with Navin Fabiana, the son of Kamal Fabiana.

The increasing extravagance seen in weddings is not only setting new trends but also exerting pressure on many families. In Indian culture, marriage holds significant importance and is traditionally celebrated with great fervor. However, for a considerable portion of the population, a modest wedding remains an elusive dream. The upcoming marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which has already generated considerable media attention due to its lavish pre-wedding festivities, exemplifies this trend.