The Delhi High Court denied granting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal protection from coercive action in the liquor policy case





On Thursday, the Delhi High Court rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition, which aimed to prevent the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from taking coercive measures against him in relation to the money laundering investigation linked to the previously annulled Delhi excise policy.



A bench presided over by justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain stated that the court is currently disinclined to provide relief to Kejriwal.



In response to the ninth summons issued by the ED, requesting his appearance on Thursday, Kejriwal approached the court for relief. The Delhi Chief Minister has consistently declined to appear before the agency, asserting that the summonses are unlawful.



The case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the development and implementation of the Delhi government’s excise policy for the year 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently in judicial custody in connection with this case.