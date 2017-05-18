PravasiExpress Awards are introduced in 2013 for appreciating personalities for their outstanding contributions to the society and also the meritorious endeavour in their chosen field or profession. The awards are presented once a year at a public ceremony that highlights the exceptional accomplishments of the Malayalee diaspora and the community champions

Pravasi Express requests your cooperation in nominating candidates for the next edition of this very special event. Please send us your nominations by mail or email, by filling out the form before June 18, 2017. All nominations must include the names of the person or groups of persons who you feel deserve the award, the category they are nominated for and a written text of not less than 200 words for the reasons for their nomination. Please note that the achievements must have taken place during last 5 years and have had a positive impact on the community or their course of work had made a significant change in the society during the years.

Here follows the categories:

PE Life Time Achievement Award: Award presented to recognize an individual for his/her exceptional services to the community, who over the course of his/her career has made an exemplary contribution to the society.

PE Social Excellence Award: Any volunteer or group of volunteers who have contributed, by their hard work and commitment, to the improvement of Malayalee diaspora’s quality of life. This award is to recognise the important role the individual/or the group play in making a positive difference to people, and community through dedicated services.

PE Business Excellence Award: Award given to a person/group who has contributed to the improvement of the economic status by offering new or improved services and/or products. They also should have demonstrated excellence in their field of business and has shown courage, foresight & determination which have created and sustained successful, growing business ventures.

PE Arts & Culture Excellence Award: Award to appreciate talents in both performing and fine arts. This award also covers people/ organisations who are entertaining/encouraging cultural talents.

PE Youth Icon of the Year: This award is determined by popular votes from the pool of celebrities, sport-stars or socialites. Live audience, celebrities, and fans would view a biographical work depicting the career of chosen icon nominees and the winner is chosen by percentage of votes from the audience and a panel of judges.. Public voting expected to start on this category from first week of second week of June 2017.

PE Young Entrepreneur Award:An Accolade for encouraging an aspiring entrepreneur who have established and sustained a successful business, while making a social contribution in a significant part of their business philosophy.

Past Awards:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pravasi_Express_Awards

Download nomination form here : PE_Awards2017

Email the filled nomination form to : editor@pravasiexpress.com