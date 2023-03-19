Anthithottam – invoking the fascinating spirit of an unsung hero

Anthithottam – the Final Act! The unsung true story of Madhavan Mouchilotte, a student revolutionary studying in Paris and possibly the only Indian shot by firing squad by the Gestapo.

Madhavan’s story is beautifully brought to life on stage through conversations in real with the Gestapo, in dreams with his French girlfriend Giselle, imaginary with his mother and juxtaposition with Sasthappan.

Not an easy play to stage yet very good work by the team – take a bow writer Anil Rohit, director Sreekanth Menon (who also plays the protagonist Madhavan) and the producer SKKN (Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam) Rajeshkumar Gopalakrishnan

The play is performed in Malayalam, French and German with English subtitles. Attention to detail was high especially costumes and set design.

Loved, loved the shadow play and Sasthappan Theyyam segment – very smart writing to incorporate Theyyam. Brilliant makeup by very accomplished local mural artist.

And of course the amazing BGM by Mathew Jenif Joseph and Vineeth Paul. As always, spot on!

A play to be seen by all – Malayalees and non Malayalees. The last show is today evening .. . Duration is 1 hour. Tickets : https://bit.ly/skkndrama

Review by Geeta Balagangadharan