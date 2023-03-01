“Anthithottam: The Final Act” tells story of Forgotten Indian Hero Was Executed by The Nazis during World War 2

Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam’s latest drama “Anthithottam: The Final Act” is an amalgamation of Malayalam, English, German and French languages with the true story of the main protagonist who arrived in France from Mayyazhi (now Mahi) which was then a prominent French Protectorate on the Malabar coast of Northern Kerala in French Indian colony.

As an active undercover member of French Resistance, he rebelled and repulsed the neo imperial regime forced upon the French citizens. He was arrested and incarcerated in the Fort Romainville, the transit camp run by the Nazi regime in Paris for the prisoners and enemies of Nazi Germany.

As the main protagonist faces torture and moribund in a concentration camp, he travels through his inner life and opens the door to his past memories.

Of modern drama with a different style, Directed by Mr. Sreekanth Menon, a member of the Kairalee Kala Nilayam and written by Mr. Anil Rohit.

Anthithottam: The final Act – An unprecedented drama that showcase the exciting story of Madhavan in background of world war 2.

17, 18, & 19th March 2023 at Good Man Art Centre

