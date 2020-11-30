Archana Pradeep bags the Best Female Actor award at New Jersey Indian International Film Festival, for [email protected]

BODY COPY : [email protected], written, directed and produced by Shilpa Krishnan Shukla, is an anthology featuring 8 different Indian languages – Punjabi, Tamil, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Assamese. The film, fully shot in Singapore, has been doing rounds at various international film festivals since August 2019, including the World Cinema category at the prestigious International Film Festival of Kerala 2019. It has bagged several awards notably the Jury award for Best Film at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019, the Best Female Director at the Third Eye Asian Film Festival 2020 and Best International Feature Film at the Rajasthan International Film Festival 2020.



Now the film adds one more laurel to its collection, with Archana Pradeep bagging the Best Female Actor in the Feature Film Category at the 3rd New Jersey Indian International Film Festival 2020 that was held online between 27 – 29 November.

Archana played the lead in the Malayalam segment of the anthology film. It is a rare feat for an actor to bag a performance award with such a short screen time amidst other full length performances in the feature film category.

The festival also recognized Shilpa Krishnan Shukla as one of the top 3 directors at the festival, in its virtual closing ceremony that was held live on November 29th evening.