BCCI Penalizes Sanju Samson for Slow Over Rate in IPL 2024 Match vs. GT



In a captivating encounter on Wednesday, Gujarat Titans ended Rajasthan Royals’ impressive four-match winning streak in IPL 2024 with a gripping three-wicket triumph. The Titans staged a remarkable comeback in the final five overs of their chase, scoring 73 runs from the last 30 balls to successfully chase down a target of 196 runs.



Despite the defeat, Rajasthan Royals retained their top position on the table, edging out Kolkata Knight Riders. However, their captain, Sanju Samson, faced a fine for the team’s slow over rate against the Titans. According to an IPL release, Samson was fined ₹12 lakhs for this first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct regarding minimum over rate violations. The match witnessed a nail-biting finish, with the Titans relying on a composed innings from bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan to secure their third victory of the season. Rashid sealed the win dramatically with a boundary off the last ball from Avesh Khan, taking Gujarat Titans to a final score of 199/7.



In the first innings, Rajasthan Royals showcased their batting prowess despite a slow start. Captain Samson continued his excellent form with an unbeaten 68 off 38 balls, while Riyan Parag’s explosive 76 off 48 balls propelled them to a formidable total of 196/3 after being put in to bat in Jaipur.