Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans Outside Mannat, Mumbai Home



Shah Rukh Khan marked the festive occasion of Eid on Thursday by greeting his fans gathered outside Mannat, his residence in Mumbai, following the long-standing tradition. Appearing on his balcony positioned at the entrance of Mannat, the actor was met with cheers and hoots from his enthusiastic fans.

Amidst the jubilant atmosphere, Shah Rukh stood on the balcony, flashing a smile and waving at the crowd. He extended his greetings with folded hands, saluted the fans, and even blew kisses to express his gratitude. To provide a better view to his fans, he climbed higher on the railing of the balcony. The actor donned a traditional attire for the occasion, sporting a white kurta paired with matching pyjamas, and styled his hair in a bun. Accompanying Shah Rukh was his youngest child, son Abram Khan, who also joined in waving at the gathered crowd. AbRam received a loving kiss on his forehead from his father during the festive moment. Dressed in a white kurta and salwar, AbRam added to the festive spirit. A large crowd had been eagerly waiting since morning to catch a glimpse of the actor on this festive day.

