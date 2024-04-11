PM Modi Dives into Virtual Fun with India’s Gaming Elite



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top gamers in India on Thursday, diving into virtual reality (VR) games and discussing key issues in the gaming sector. Highlighting his ‘Digital India’ vision, PM Modi pledged to enhance India’s gaming industry and support the creativity of its creators.



Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell chief, shared a video of the PM’s interaction on X, emphasizing discussions on gaming industry advancements and the government’s recognition of gamers’ contributions. Notable gamers like Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, and Ganesh Gangadhar joined the conversation, exchanging humorous moments with PM Modi. They delved into challenges of gaming as a profession in India and navigating the digital landscape for success.

