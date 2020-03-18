ORONTO: As of Tuesday, Canada has 569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all ten provinces. With this, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Canada has surpassed the number of cases related to the SARS outbreak in 2003

Areas in Canada with cases of COVID-19 as of March 17, 2020, 8:00 pm EST

Province, territory or otherNumber of confirmed casesNumber of probable cases
British Columbia1860
Alberta970
Saskatchewan26
Manitoba87
Ontario1890
Quebec740
Newfoundland and Labrador01
New Brunswick26
Nova Scotia16
Prince Edward Island10
Repatriated travellers90
Total cases56926

