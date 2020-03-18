ORONTO: As of Tuesday, Canada has 569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across all ten provinces. With this, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Canada has surpassed the number of cases related to the SARS outbreak in 2003
Areas in Canada with cases of COVID-19 as of March 17, 2020, 8:00 pm EST
|Province, territory or other
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of probable cases
|British Columbia
|186
|0
|Alberta
|97
|0
|Saskatchewan
|2
|6
|Manitoba
|8
|7
|Ontario
|189
|0
|Quebec
|74
|0
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|0
|1
|New Brunswick
|2
|6
|Nova Scotia
|1
|6
|Prince Edward Island
|1
|0
|Repatriated travellers
|9
|0
|Total cases
|569
|26