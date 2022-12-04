DAC to help differently-abled children in Singapore.

Different Art Centre (DAC), a school for differently-abled children in Trivandrum, Kerala, India, planning to help differently-abled children in Singapore.

Gopinath Muthukad Founder of Different Art Centre was addressing group of people in singapore yesterday on his transit to Japan for a summit. DAC able to make huge progress in situation of differently abled children, and bring them to the mainstream of the society with the center is Trivandrum, DAC is keen to setup a different art center in Singapore, and share the knowldege to train, nurture and empower specially abled children here. DAC also Plannnig for a Different Arts Center in Kasaragod, where most endosulfan victims are there .. Proposed centre at Kasaragod would be constructed in 16 acres of land.

for more details please visit www.differentartcentre.com