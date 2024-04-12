Exclusive Report: Apple to Warn iPhone Users About “Mercenary Spyware” Attack



Apple is expected to notify iPhone users in India and 91 other nations about a potential “mercenary spyware” attack, according to a recent exclusive report. This type of attack, distinct from typical cybercrime, aims to gain unauthorized access to users’ devices. The notification, reportedly sent by Apple, highlights that mercenary spyware attacks, such as those involving Pegasus from the NSO Group, are exceedingly rare and significantly more sophisticated than standard cybercriminal activities or consumer malware.

The warning email from Apple explains that mercenary spyware attacks, unlike common malware, target specific individuals and are known for their high level of sophistication. Apple underscores the seriousness of the threat and urges users to take necessary precautions. The company has updated its India support page with guidelines to help users protect themselves from such attacks. Maintaining its policy of not disclosing specific details about potential attackers, Apple aims to prevent them from adapting their tactics. According to reports, Apple has issued similar threat notifications to users in more than 150 countries since 2021.