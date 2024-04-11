Tragic Haryana Bus Crash Claims Lives of 6 Children; Survivor Alleges Speeding by Drunk Driver

In a devastating incident on Thursday, a school bus accident in Haryana’s Mahendragarh resulted in the loss of six young lives, with several others sustaining injuries. Superintendent of Police, Arsh Verma, confirmed the arrest of the bus driver and mentioned that the preliminary investigation suggests that the bus overturned while attempting to overtake a vehicle in Kanina town.

A survivor, recounting the harrowing experience, alleged that the driver was intoxicated and driving at a high speed of 120 kmph, causing the bus to lose balance. Dr. Ravi Kaushik from Nihal Hospital stated that 20 injured children were brought to the hospital, with many of them being referred to a government hospital after receiving initial medical attention. SP Arsh Verma mentioned ongoing medical examinations to determine the driver’s intoxication status. Additionally, investigations into the bus’s documentation and the school’s responsibility are underway.

The tragic incident occurred near Unhani village in Mahendergarh, despite the school being closed for Eid-ul-Fitr. The students were from GL Public School, and around 30 of them were on board the private bus, which reportedly had an expired fitness certificate. Haryana’s Education Minister Seema Trikha visited the hospital, where 12 children are being treated, one of whom is in critical condition. She vowed strict action against the school’s authorities and the bus driver, emphasizing the need for private schools to adhere to transportation regulations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed condolences and assured support for the affected families and injured children.