Four children in Uttar Pradesh burnt to death after a mobile charger caused a fire



Four children in Meerut suffered fatal burns on Saturday night after a mobile charger caused a shortcircuit, igniting a fire in their room.

On Saturday night, the parents, Babita and Johnny, entered the room to rescue their sleeping children and suffered burn injuries themselves. According to police on Sunday, Babita is in critical condition at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, while Johnny is receiving medical treatment in Meerut.

SP Ayush Vikram Singh stated, “The victims were taken to LLRM Medical Hospital, where two of the children passed away around 9:30 pm.

” The third child passed away early on Sunday while being transferred to another medical facility. Sarika succumbed a few hours later. Johnny, a daily wage laborer, is recovering.